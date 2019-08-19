Roe Conn Full Show (08/16/19): Army Golden Knight Ryan O’Rourke on free falling over Chicago, live music from “Whiskey Creek,” and more…

Posted 9:17 AM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, August 19, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, August 16th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory lays out a forecast for next week; Lauren Lapka presents a list of festivals & events for the weekend; Famed Attorney Mike Monico explains why Jeffrey Epstein got time alone with a woman the same week he killed himself; SFC. Ryan O’Rourke talks about his training as a Army Golden Knight; The Top Five@5 features the best audio of the week; Mixologist Daniel de Olivier rolls out a “Chicago Gourmet” themed #CanarbleWagon; WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge is in New York before week two of preseason; and the band Whiskey Creek performs for “LIVE Music Friday.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.