Roe Conn Full Show (08/16/19): Army Golden Knight Ryan O’Rourke on free falling over Chicago, live music from “Whiskey Creek,” and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, August 16th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory lays out a forecast for next week; Lauren Lapka presents a list of festivals & events for the weekend; Famed Attorney Mike Monico explains why Jeffrey Epstein got time alone with a woman the same week he killed himself; SFC. Ryan O’Rourke talks about his training as a Army Golden Knight; The Top Five@5 features the best audio of the week; Mixologist Daniel de Olivier rolls out a “Chicago Gourmet” themed #CanarbleWagon; WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge is in New York before week two of preseason; and the band Whiskey Creek performs for “LIVE Music Friday.”
