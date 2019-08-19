Nick Digilio 8.19.19 | Reviews of “Good Boys” and “The Nightingale”, Remembering Peter Fonda, The Best Revenge Movies
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “One Child Nation”, “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”, “Angry Birds 2” and “Blinded By the Light”
Hour 2″
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Where’d You Go Bernadette”, “Good Boys” and “The Nightingale”
Hour 3:
+ Remembering Peter Fonda’s best performances
+ The Best “Revenge” Movies
Hour 4:
+ The Best “Revenge” Movies (cont.)
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
