MVPP: Professor Megan Kashner, Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management

Professor Megan Kashner serves as the Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. In her leadership of Kellogg’s Social Impact offerings, Kashner focuses on the areas of impact investing, social entrepreneurship, sustainability, nonprofit management, policy, global development, values and ethics. Kashner leads up the global Impact & Sustainable Finance Faculty Consortium, the Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge, and more collaborative work at the intersection of markets and impact.

Kashner is additionally the founder of Benevolent – a platform inviting individual givers to fill gaps in the safety net for low-income families. Megan previously served as an executive director for the Taproot Foundation and before that spent a career in direct service with families and individuals in a variety of social service settings.

Kashner holds an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, a Master’s from the University of Chicago’s School of Social Service Administration and a B.A. in Public Policy from Brown University. She has spoken at the White House and at national conferences on social innovation, philanthropy and entrepreneurship. She has been featured on CNN, in FastCompany, Mashable, MSNBC, the New Yorker, the New York Times and more.

