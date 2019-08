× More On Entertainment 08.19.19: The Rock Got Hitched, A Visit to the Paramount, and One Really Expensive Guitar

On today’s edition of “More On Entertainment”, Dean raves about his visit to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora where he saw Bernadette Peters over the weekend. Steve and Dean also share their thoughts on The Rock’s wedding, and how much money the guitar Duane Allman used when he performed with Eric Clapton on the song, “Layla”, went for in an auction.