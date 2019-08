This Saturday, August 24, come to the Xfinity Store in Berwyn (7040 Cermak Road) from 11:30am to 1pm for a meet and greet with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson!

Join WGN Radio’s sports reporter Joe Brand who will be reporting live from the Xfinity Store.

You’ll also get the chance to win prizes including White Sox tickets, giveaways and more.

Outside items allowed. 1 signed item per person.