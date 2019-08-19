× Uber signing a lease for space at The Old Post Office, State Senator Martin Sandoval apologizing for mock Trump assassination photos and the Bears as Super Bowl favorites

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Uber signing a lease to move into the Old Post Office, Chicago violence numbers well below what usually happens in August, the city starting to clean up safe passages around Chicago schools, Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval apologizing for a photo of a man pretending to assassinate President Trump, the Bears cutting one of their kickers, the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from the Bucs, the White Sox losing 3 of 4 to the Angels and former Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson passing away.