× Eric Zorn’s thoughts on the Old Mill Creek shooting case

Eric Zorn, columnist for the Chicago Tribune, speaks with Bill and Wendy about the Old Mill Creek shooting case and how the investigation is likely to unfold as open questions remain.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.