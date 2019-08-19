× “Elton Jim” recalls his Woodstock predictions from 30 years ago, and Emily swoons over the new “Beverly Hills 90210”

In this 169th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano celebrates Woodstock’s 50th anniversary by recalling his thoughts and predictions offered in a newspaper column he wrote 30 years ago, on the musical festival’s 20th anniversary in 1989. He reads the column and finds in the last 30 years the times have a-changed — or have they? And in the “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, shares her undying love for “Beverly Hills 90210” and her excitement for the new reunion show.