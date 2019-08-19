Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.19.19: You look GREAT!

Posted 12:54 PM, August 19, 2019, by

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, how do you compliment a person who has lost weight? We asked listeners to share their best answers, and we’ve got some pretty good ones. The duo also pay tribute to the notable celebrities who sadly passed away over the weekend; Americanism the British can’t stand, and more. Plus, Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins us with his thoughts on the Old Mill Creek shooting that occurred last week.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.