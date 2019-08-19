× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.19.19: You look GREAT!

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, how do you compliment a person who has lost weight? We asked listeners to share their best answers, and we’ve got some pretty good ones. The duo also pay tribute to the notable celebrities who sadly passed away over the weekend; Americanism the British can’t stand, and more. Plus, Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins us with his thoughts on the Old Mill Creek shooting that occurred last week.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.