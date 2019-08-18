× WGN Radio Theatre #413: The Martin and Lewis Show & Dragnet

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 17, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “The Martin & Lewis Show” Guest Starring: Bing Crosby; 10-19-51. For our final episode of the night we have: “Dragnet: The Big Church” Starring: Jack Webb; 11-02-50.

