× The Top Five@5 (08/16/19): President Trump ridicules a man’s weight at a rally, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joseph Russo explains a deleted scene to Richard Roeper, Miley Cyrus drops a new single after breakup with Liam Hemsworth, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, August 16th, 2019:

Parents in Lombard are outraged after they said their daughters were shamed for clothing at Glenbard East High. President Trump made fun of a man’s weight during his rally in New Hampshire. Turns out, the man he made fun of was one of his supporters. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joseph Russo explains to Richard Roeper why he left “the kneeling scene” out of the film. Miley Cyrus drops a new single less than a week after her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, and more!

