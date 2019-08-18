The Top Five@5 (08/16/19): President Trump ridicules a man’s weight at a rally, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joseph Russo explains a deleted scene to Richard Roeper, Miley Cyrus drops a new single after breakup with Liam Hemsworth, and more…

Posted 4:42 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, August 18, 2019

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on the final day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, August 16th, 2019:

Parents in Lombard are outraged after they said their daughters were shamed for clothing at Glenbard East High. President Trump made fun of a man’s weight during his rally in New Hampshire. Turns out, the man he made fun of was one of his supporters. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joseph Russo explains to Richard Roeper why he left “the kneeling scene” out of the film. Miley Cyrus drops a new single less than a week after her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, and more!

