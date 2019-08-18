× Steve Dale 8/18/2019 Full Show: IL is the first to take a major step in ensuring the safety of our pets in boarding facilities

Steve Dale is joined by State Representative Diane Pappas to discuss the latest law passed to protect our pets. Earlier this year, a kennel caught on fire, leading to 30 dogs passing away due to the facility not having any type of fire alarm system in place.

With this law, IL is now the 1st state to mandate fire protection for pets that are in boarding facilities. The law requires that kennels have a fire alarm system that directly alerts first responders, a sprinkler system, and/or human supervision on the premises at all times.

