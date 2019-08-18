× Sgt. First Class Ryan O’Rourke on being apart of the U.S. Army Golden Knights: “We do not get complacent when it comes to safety.”

Sergeant First Class Ryan O’Rourke of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Black Team joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlanes to discuss the 61st Annual Air & Water Show, and the intense training that is required to be apart of this elite squad.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3670172/3670172_2019-08-18-215812.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!