Sgt. First Class Ryan O’Rourke on being apart of the U.S. Army Golden Knights: “We do not get complacent when it comes to safety.”

Posted 4:22 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, August 18, 2019

WGN Radio's Kevin Powell jumps with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army)

Sergeant First Class Ryan O’Rourke of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Black Team joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlanes to discuss the 61st Annual Air & Water Show, and the intense training that is required to be apart of this elite squad.

