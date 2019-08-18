× Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (08/16/19) Whiskey Creek

Whiskey Creek joins Roe & Anna for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday.’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3670178/3670178_2019-08-18-214218.64kmono.mp3

Whiskey Creek formed in 2012 where the condos meet the cornfields in the Chicago suburb of Winfield. With Katie Orlow on lead vocals and guitar, bassist Dave Wanto, guitarist Brian Welch and Joe Cloutier on drums. The band has a strong chemistry that sets the foundation for captivating lyrics and melodies. Influenced by artist from Janis Joplin to Fleetwood Mac and many classic and southern rock groups the band has a unique rock style with a hint of country vibe.

The band performs extensively around the Chicagoland area and outside Illinois. They performed at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL in April of 2019. Whiskey Creek headlined the 2017 Great Lakes Dragaway Time Machine Nationals Labor Day weekend event in Union Grove Wisconsin. They co-headlined the Lombard Ale Fest (Lombard, IL) main stage in 2015 and 2016 to a crowd of over a thousand. The band is currently in the planning stages of a 2019-2020 tour. Whiskey Creek celebrated their latest EP release in May of 2018.

Whiskey Creek continues to gain notice from the industry. Rich Lynch of SoundPress in Nashville had this to say, “Whiskey Creek hails from the suburbs of Chicago and like a shot of the amber elixir the female fronted country rock outfit hits you with a raw jolt of energy that is both refreshing and intoxicating.” The band won 1st place at the June 2019 Battle of the Bands competition in Naperville, IL against over 60 other groups earning them a Friday night live performance on Chicago’s WGN radio. Ted Schneider of WRLR 98.3 FM commented “played ‘Homeland’ on my radio show and a couple listeners called in wanting to know the name of the band and I told them Whiskey Creek and that it would be on their upcoming EP. The song has a gutsy sound, it moves at a steady pace and is a smooth blend of country and rock. I really enjoyed the song.” The band continues to build upon their already strong following.

