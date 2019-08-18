Mollie and Pete Save Everything: NOT GOOD!!!

Posted 11:02 AM, August 18, 2019, by

Keith the cat fitting in

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete talk about what they have been up to this summer. This episode includes a review of the Chicago Riverwalk, the pro’s and cons of having a shake with your lunch, a discussion about falling asleep during movies, a Nextdoor update and a surprise addition to the family. Also, is Bebe still a thing?

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.