Mollie and Pete Save Everything: NOT GOOD!!!

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete talk about what they have been up to this summer. This episode includes a review of the Chicago Riverwalk, the pro’s and cons of having a shake with your lunch, a discussion about falling asleep during movies, a Nextdoor update and a surprise addition to the family. Also, is Bebe still a thing?

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here