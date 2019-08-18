× Karen Conti | Full Show 8/18/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off talking to Larry Baker, Production Stage Manager of the Drury Lane Theatre and Jessica Fisch, Director of the theatre’s play production And Then There Were None. Later on, Damian Mason joins us on the phone to discuss his book “Do Business Better.”

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.