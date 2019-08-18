× How Jennifer Hudson and Her Sister Julia Have Been Giving Back to Their Community for Nine Years

Dean talks with actress Jennifer Hudson and her sister Julia at their ninth annual ‘Hatch Day’ event. The event commemorates Jennifer’s nephew Julian King, who was shot and killed almost 11 years ago. Jennifer and Julia have also lost their mother and brother to gun violence. “Don’t wait until it happens to you,” Julia said in regards to gun violence. “We all need to come together like we’re here today to try to find a solution.”