Highlights: Angels 6 – White Sox 5 – 8/17/19

Posted 6:36 AM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, August 18, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, scores past Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo on a single by Mike Trout during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels – August 17, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.