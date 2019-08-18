× Dean Talks with the Writer, Director, and Actors of New Film, “Blinded by the Light”

Based on a true story, “Blinded by the Light” tells the story of Javed, a British teen of Pakistani descent, who is inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s music. “After the film he [Bruce Springsteen] gave me a give hug and a kiss and said ‘Thank you for looking after me,’” said Director Gurinder Chadha. Listen to Dean interview Chadha along with author Sarfraz Manzoor actors Viveik Kalra and Aaron Phagura to hear why Dean rated this movie an A.