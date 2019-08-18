Dean Talks with the Writer, Director, and Actors of New Film, “Blinded by the Light”

Posted 12:57 PM, August 18, 2019, by

Viveik Kaira attends the premiere of "Blinded by the Light" at the Paramount Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Asbury Park, NJ. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Based on a true story, “Blinded by the Light” tells the story of Javed, a British teen of Pakistani descent, who is inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s music. “After the film he [Bruce Springsteen] gave me a give hug and a kiss and said ‘Thank you for looking after me,’” said Director Gurinder Chadha. Listen to Dean interview Chadha along with author Sarfraz Manzoor actors Viveik Kalra and Aaron Phagura to hear why Dean rated this movie an A.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.