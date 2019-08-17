× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/17/19: Taxing a Chicago Casino, the Rising Cost of Student Living, & the Rise of Virtual Restaurants

Amy Guth talks to reporters from across the country about several topics, including potential troubles for a Chicago casino, how recently opened casinos in other states have fared, the rising cost of student housing and its effect on campus life, and the rise of the “virtual restaurant.”

Segment 1: (At 0:00): Steven Strahler, reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, discusses how the proposed casino in Chicago would be taxed, and how disagreements on this subject might derail its opening.

Segment 2: (At 9:56): Jesse McKinley from the New York Times explains why a New York casino has become a disappointment over the past year, when it was meant to revitalize the community.

Segment 3: (At 16:27): Ali Breland breaks down his piece for Bloomberg, about the increasing number of luxury apartments near college campuses, and the effect that they have on low-income students.

Segment 4: (At 24:20): Amy and producer Griffin discuss the pros and cons of “virtual restaurants,” which appear only on food delivery apps. Should they be welcomed as the next step in a natural progression, or treated like an unfair burden on traditional restaurant owners?