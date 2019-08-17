× White Sox Weekly 08/17/19: Bill Walton serves up color commentary, James McCann talks about his recent hot streak, and more…

An action packed show on this week’s White Sox Weekly! Mark Carman starts off the show talking to the radio voice of the White Sox, Ed Farmer. Does he think Lucas Giolito getting to 20 wins? Ed weighs in!

Later in the show, Carm recaps some of the hilarity that ensued on the White Sox TV broadcast on August 16th with Bill Walton. What were some of the highlights? Carm runs through them, and discusses who he’d like to see be in the booth with Jason Benetti. Would you like to see a Barack Obama, Bo Jackson or Ozzie Guillen?

Carman also chats with Sox catcher James McCann about his recent hot streak and more…

Finally, Mark sits down with 3rd round draft pick Andrew Dalquist out of Rodondo Union High School to talk about his journey to where he’s at now, when he found out the White Sox were interested, and what he likes to do in his free time.