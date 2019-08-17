× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.17.19: deciphering the poem at the Statue of Liberty, the logistics of buying Greenland, and the Mincing Rascals

John is joined by Elizabeth Metzger Sampson, executive director of the Chicago Poetry Center, to discuss the poem “The New Colossus,” which improbably made headlines this past week. Later he talks to his old friend Thomas Jefferson about Trump’s possible plan to buy Greenland. The Mincing Rascals join later on to kick around national and local political topics.