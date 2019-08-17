× The Beat 08/17/19: Harry’s daughter heads off to college, Cubs frustrations continue, and who is the greatest actor of all time?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz are back in studio after being away for more than 4 months due to White Sox programming. Today on the show Harry asks for help and suggestions on how to stay connected with his daughter while she heads off to college. Is there a good way to handle it? Care packages, texting or calling, what works?

Later, Carm and Harry discuss the struggling Cubs. In particular an issue Carm had with Javier Baez as they lost in Philly.

Finally, Carman, Harry and Bob Kessler discuss their favorite actors of all time. Robert Duvall? Tom Hanks? Robert Di Nero? Jack Nicholson? Who’s your favorite?