Quest For Gold: Episode 4 – Gold Medalist Natasha Watley Talks USA Softball; USA Men’s Volleyball Qualifies; Simone Biles Wins Her 6th Title

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold: A couple Wheaton natives were on the roster as USA Men’s Volleyball punched its ticket to the 2020 Summer Games in Japan.

Simone Biles wows again in Kansas City on the way to yet another national title.

Two U.S. athletes make political statements at the Pan Am Games, while the USWNT fights for equal pay.

And WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with USA Softball gold and silver medalist Natasha Watley about empowering young girls for life and the return of softball to the summer games.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020.

Over the next year we’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. We’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and re-investigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.