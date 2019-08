× OTL #670: Democratic Socialism in the City Council, Fishing in the Chicago River, The Secret History of Jerry-O

Mike Stephen discusses the rise of democratic socialism in the Chicago City Council with author Edward McClelland, learns that it’s safe to fish in the Chicago River (kind of), and discovers the Secret History of radio DJ Jerry-O. This week’s local music is brought to you by Lester Ray.

