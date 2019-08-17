× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 08/17/19

Dane gets the show “On The Road” by talking with the Reigning 2018 Miss Classic. Then on the show, RAF Red Arrows Squadron Leader Adam Collins shares the excitement of the first visit to America in 11 years and being in Chicago first as well as the the importance of the role of the Red Arrows in international relations, education and inspiration. Next, Westmont’s own Larry McIntyre joins the show to share the excitement of one of the Chicago areas favorite and best car cruise nights.

On the latter half of the show, Fox analyst and NASCAR great, Ricky Craven joins Dane and shares both the first hand drivers perspective and thoughts as a broadcaster on this anticipated night in NASCAR. Listen as Ricky weighs in on recent jet crash with Dale Jr. and family, insight into the travel side of racing and more. To close out the show, Gary Granzin from Stallions Gate Mustang & Ford Club to talk about all their latest events coming up.