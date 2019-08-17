× Matt Bubala Full Show 8-17-19

Baseball ended early, so Matt and the gang get an extra fifteen minutes! Matt discusses brands of water…and the theories behind why Fiji water is fanciest brand out there. We also discuss what the weirdest jobs are and listeners share some of their own. Matt, Jess and Roger remember Peter Fonda with a tribute. At 2:30 a.m., Matt chats with local entrepreneur Sean Sadona about his company, Doorage. Throughout the show, listeners share our favorite movies starring Rosanna Arquette. Later on, we touch base on new developments about Paris closing streets near the Notre Dame cathedral. Matt discusses his love affair with the Tribune Tower and Roger and Jess attempt to convince Matt to buy a condo! Listeners share some tips on how they think this living situation would work out. At 4:30 a.m., we chat with John Chase of the Better Government Association about Rod Blagojevich and details on his book.