× Local business owner takes storage trend by storm

Sean Sandona, CEO of Doorage joins Matt Bubala to talk about his Elk Grove based storage company. Sandona says that Moorage isn’t like a typical storage facility, where valet is a key service component to the company. Customers will also have access to an online catalog, which allows for better tracking of particular items. Tune in to hear how Sandona is revolutionizing this industry and what this means for Chicagoans. For more information, visit here.