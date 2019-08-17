Highlights: White Sox 7 – Angels 2 – 8/16/19

Posted 5:06 AM, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44AM, August 17, 2019

Chicago White Sox's James McCann celebrates his grand slam during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels – August 16, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

