British Red Arrows Add Excitement to Air and Water Show!

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, The Red Arrows flypast Chicago, the incredible skyline on the background.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, The Red Arrows currently deployed on Exercise WESTERNHAWK 2019.
It is the first time the Red Arrows have been to North America since 2008 and the deployment will be the most ambitious tour of Canada and the United States ever undertaken by the team – going coast-to-coast. With stops across the continent, the tour comprises a combination of nearly 20 aerobatic displays, several iconic flypasts and 100 separate ground engagement activities – from business receptions to sessions aimed at inspiring young people.
Each show is a demonstration of creativity, engineering excellence and innovation – not just hallmarks of the Red Arrows and RAF but of the proven capabilities, strengths and skills of the UK.
The tour is an indication of the UK’s continuing commitment to enduring relationships, mutual prosperity and extensive security cooperation in the region. Moreover, the tour provides chance to celebrate and enhance international trade and investment between the UK, Canada and the US, worth more than £208 billion in 2018.
Speaking at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), Gloucestershire, Minister for the Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster, said: “The United Kingdom shares a deep and enduring defence relationship with both Canada and the US.
“Sending our world-famous RAF Red Arrows demonstrates the UK’s global ambitions and will provide a unique opportunity to strengthen our partnerships with two of our closest allies.”
Wing Commander Andrew Keith, Officer Commanding, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “Tours by the Red Arrows have always been an important role of the team – aiming to demonstrate RAF expertise, helping to highlight UK excellence across a range of sectors and celebrating close connections with friends and allies.
“The men and women of the Red Arrows epitomise the skill, agility, t
RAF Red Arrows Squadron Leader Adam Collins joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Adam shares the excitement of the first visit to America in 11 years and being in Chicago first. Listen as Adam shares the importance of the role of the Red Arrows in international relations, education and inspiration. For more information on the tour coming up and all the action check out www.raf.mod.uk.