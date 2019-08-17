× British Red Arrows Add Excitement to Air and Water Show!

RAF Red Arrows Squadron Leader Adam Collins joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Adam shares the excitement of the first visit to America in 11 years and being in Chicago first. Listen as Adam shares the importance of the role of the Red Arrows in international relations, education and inspiration. For more information on the tour coming up and all the action check out www.raf.mod.uk.