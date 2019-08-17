× Blagojevich: Commutations versus pardons and what it could mean for the former Governor

John Chase, Director of Investigations for the Better Government Association, joins the Matt Bubala show to discuss the latest on former Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich. Chase covered Blagojevich as a investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune for the duration of Blagojevich’s career, so Chase saw “start to finish.” Through that experience, he co-wrote Golden. Tune in as Chase discusses his courtroom stories and explains the difference between commutations and pardons. For more information on the book, visit the link here.