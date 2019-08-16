You’ve Probably Never Heard of This Superfood (but It Could Be the Next Big Thing)

The way to the heart may indeed be through the stomach (metaphorically speaking), but a food entrepreneur’s path to success is less easily discernible. Emily Griffith, CEO of Lil Bucks, offers fruit seed products that might not be known to many consumers. Specifically, Lil Bucks are selling sprouted buckwheat (yes, it comes from fruit!). You can sprinkle it on oatmeal for a crunchy texture, use it as a low-sugar alternative to granola, or add it to your next acai bowl. Emily has made it her mission to prove that tastiness can mix with nutritional value. She came to her interview prepared with samples, plus insight into exactly what makes sprouted buckwheat the next superfood, and how Lil Bucks is going to make it big.