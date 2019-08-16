× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/16/19: City Weed Limitations, Sustaining Company Growth & Assyrian Eggrolls

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how a local company has seen steady growth for over 20 years to a family eggroll recipe that has turned into a local popup restaurant.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at Chicago Tribune, looked at the new marijuana legalization laws and the details about where exactly people will be able to enjoy the recreational drug. She also touched on a few other stories making headline including the change to cigarette labels and Reddit’s office presence in the city.

Segment 2: (At 6:17) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, shared the secret behind 21 years of growth with his company is rooted in teaching and adapting as the world turns.

Segment 3: (At 10:40) Ramin Zacharia, Owner and CEO of Roll’d Up, explained the story behind the Assyrian eggrolls he sells as a popup restaurant, and where he plans on taking the young business.

Segment 4: (At 19:29) John Pletz, Technology Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, reported on the CBD market that saw hyper growth, but now there is some hesitation about where it will go next.