× Why Is Four Loko Seltzer Trending? Google Trends Justin Burr Explains & Breaks Down More Top Searched Trends For August 16

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

Top Searched Trends

1. Hong Kong

2. Simone Biles

3. Meteor Shower

4. Left-Handers Day

5. Four Loko Seltzer

Top YouTube Video of the Week: Little Women – Official Trailer