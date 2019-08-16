Why Is Four Loko Seltzer Trending? Google Trends Justin Burr Explains & Breaks Down More Top Searched Trends For August 16

Posted 11:48 AM, August 16, 2019, by
Google, Trends, 2019, Hong Kong, Simone Biles, Meteor Shower, Left-Handers Day, Four Loko Seltzer, Little Women, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Youtube, Video, Team MVP, China, Military, Triple Double, Adoption, Gymnastics, Perseid Meteor Shower, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W Bush, Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Jimi Hendrix, Alcohol, Seltzer, Hard Seltzer, Four Loko Seltzer Sour, Phusion Projects, Little Women, Sony Entertainment, Remake, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Eliza Scanlen, Christmas 2019

Google (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top Searched Trends 
1. Hong Kong
2. Simone Biles
3. Meteor Shower
4. Left-Handers Day
5. Four Loko Seltzer

Top YouTube Video of the Week: Little Women – Official Trailer

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.