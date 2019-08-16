Video: Weekend Warning – for Air and Water Show weekend

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show! And, it’s just one of the events in Chicago this weekend. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans are, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Friday:Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Alisa Weilerstein
- Saturday: Laurie Berkner..Perlman plays Bruch
- Sunday: Tchaikovsky Spectacular
- Ticket prices vary
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Little Italy Festa/Gelato Fest
- Food, several stages featuring live entertainment, quality merchandise from Italy, cultural attractions
- Taylor closed between Ashland and Racine
- Gelato Fest just Sat/Sun https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gelato-festival-america-chicago-2019-tickets-64716210929
- http://www.arcadalive.com/onesti-festivals/
Glenwood Ave. Arts Fest
- Cobblestone Jam (Fri) and weeknd artists’ market with two stages of music
- Rogers Park
- Morse closed between Greenview and Wayne
- Glenwood closed between Farwell and Morse
- Free
- Fri 6-10 Sat 11-9 Sun 11-7
- http://www.glenwoodave.org/
Evanston Art and Big Fork Festival
- Local food, live music, art
- Free
- Downtown Evanston
- Sherman closed between Davis and Clark
- Fri 4-9 Sat 10-9 Sun 10-5
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/evanston-art-big-fork-festival-2019/
Edison Park Fest
- Food, beer, live music, kids area, family stage
- Donation
- Oshkosh closed between Olmsted and Northwest Hwy
- Olmsted closed between Ozark and Oliphant
- Oliphant closed between Avondale and Northwest Hwy
- Fri 5-10:30 Sat 11-10:30 Sun 11-10
- http://www.edisonparkfest.org/
Armenian Fest 2019
St. Helen Catholic School Carnival
- Augusta closed between Western and Leavitt
- Rides, music, raffle, food, beer garden
- https://www.facebook.com/sthelencarnival/
PGA Tournament at Medinah Country Club
- The BMW Championship
- Remote parking with shuttle service is available at Stratford Square Ma;; in Bloomingdale, must be prepaid.
- Metra Milwaukee West trains stop at Medinah
- Medinah closed between Lake and Foster
- Ticket prices vary
- https://bmwchampionshipusa.com/2019-tickets/
FRIDAY
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Stamp and Scrapbook Expo
- Classes, vendors, and crop parties
- Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center
- Ticket deal 2 for $10
- https://scrapbookexpo.com/2019-expo-show-list/ch-19/
SATURDAY
I Am Fest
- Independent art and music festival that focuses on local artists at the House of Blues Chicago
- 2-10:30
- Tickets $20-25
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2192933270789951/
Chicago Caribbean Carnivale
- Music, arts and crafts, food vendors, noon parade
- Free
- 10-9
- In Hyde Park
- https://www.chicagocarnivale.org/
Oak Park Micro Brew Review
- Tastings of 200 craft beers from 80 midwest microbreweries and local restaurant food.
- Closes Marion St. in Oak Park
- 3-7
- https://sevengenerationsahead.org/oak-park-micro-brew-review/
Divine Nine 5k
- 7:30
- Run for scholarships
- Price $30-40
- Jackson Park
- https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chicago/DivineNine5K?remMeAttempt=
Englewood Back to School Parade
- Noon
- Ogden park
- Will close Halsted between Garfield and 63rd/ 63rd between Halsted and Racine/Racine between 63rd and 65th
- https://dispartilaw.com/englewood-back-to-school-parade/#jump
Hoops in the Hood
- Basketball tournament in Grant Park
- Free
- An event for teens that promotes peace
- Participants must register
- Closes Balbo between Columbus and Lake Shore Dr.
- 10-3
- https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/hoops-hood-grant
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Chicago Air and Water Show
- Daredevil pilots, parachute teams, jets flying in formation, an air/sea rescue demonstration, and military planes.
- Free
- 10-3
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_air_and_watershow.html
Pilsen Fest
- Great music lineup, 40 local arts and crafts vendors, 12 authors, kids corner, food vendors.
- 18th st and Blue Island Ave.
- Free
- 12-10
- http://www.pilsenfestchicago.com/
Sangria Festival Chicago
- Multiple flavors of Sangria, food vendors, live music, flamenco dancers
- Humboldt Park
- No food or pets allowed
- Admission: $17.55 (with tasting $38.77)
- 12-10
- https://www.sangriafestivalchicago.com/
Body Mind and Spirit Expo
- Presentations and vendors related to alternative health and psychic powers
- North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Skokie
- $14 admission
- Sat 10-7 Sun 10-6
- http://www.bmse.net/bmseweb/event/eventhome.php?eid=285
Malott Japanese Garden Summer Festival
- 10-3
- Listen to taiko drum and koto harp music, hear folktales, kids activities, watch a tea ceremony.
- Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe.
- Free
- https://www.chicagobotanic.org/calendar/event/malott_japanese_garden_summer_festival
SUNDAY
India Independence Day Parade
- Closes Devon between Western and California
- Rogers Park
- 11 AM
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/parade18.html