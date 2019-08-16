Video: Weekend Warning – for Air and Water Show weekend

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show! And, it’s just one of the events in Chicago this weekend. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans are, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Friday:Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Alisa Weilerstein

Saturday: Laurie Berkner..Perlman plays Bruch

Sunday: Tchaikovsky Spectacular

Ticket prices vary

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Little Italy Festa/Gelato Fest

Food, several stages featuring live entertainment, quality merchandise from Italy, cultural attractions

Taylor closed between Ashland and Racine

Gelato Fest just Sat/Sun https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gelato-festival-america-chicago-2019-tickets-64716210929

http://www.arcadalive.com/onesti-festivals/

Glenwood Ave. Arts Fest

Cobblestone Jam (Fri) and weeknd artists’ market with two stages of music

Rogers Park

Morse closed between Greenview and Wayne

Glenwood closed between Farwell and Morse

Free

Fri 6-10 Sat 11-9 Sun 11-7

http://www.glenwoodave.org/

Evanston Art and Big Fork Festival

Local food, live music, art

Free

Downtown Evanston

Sherman closed between Davis and Clark

Fri 4-9 Sat 10-9 Sun 10-5

https://amdurproductions.com/event/evanston-art-big-fork-festival-2019/

Edison Park Fest

Food, beer, live music, kids area, family stage

Donation

Oshkosh closed between Olmsted and Northwest Hwy

Olmsted closed between Ozark and Oliphant

Oliphant closed between Avondale and Northwest Hwy

Fri 5-10:30 Sat 11-10:30 Sun 11-10

http://www.edisonparkfest.org/

Armenian Fest 2019

St. Helen Catholic School Carnival

Augusta closed between Western and Leavitt

Rides, music, raffle, food, beer garden

https://www.facebook.com/sthelencarnival/

PGA Tournament at Medinah Country Club

The BMW Championship

Remote parking with shuttle service is available at Stratford Square Ma;; in Bloomingdale, must be prepaid.

Metra Milwaukee West trains stop at Medinah

Medinah closed between Lake and Foster

Ticket prices vary

https://bmwchampionshipusa.com/2019-tickets/

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Stamp and Scrapbook Expo

Classes, vendors, and crop parties

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center

Ticket deal 2 for $10

https://scrapbookexpo.com/2019-expo-show-list/ch-19/

SATURDAY

I Am Fest

Independent art and music festival that focuses on local artists at the House of Blues Chicago

2-10:30

Tickets $20-25

https://www.facebook.com/events/2192933270789951/

Chicago Caribbean Carnivale

Music, arts and crafts, food vendors, noon parade

Free

10-9

In Hyde Park

https://www.chicagocarnivale.org/

Oak Park Micro Brew Review

Tastings of 200 craft beers from 80 midwest microbreweries and local restaurant food.

Closes Marion St. in Oak Park

3-7

https://sevengenerationsahead.org/oak-park-micro-brew-review/

Divine Nine 5k

7:30

Run for scholarships

Price $30-40

Jackson Park

https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chicago/DivineNine5K?remMeAttempt=

Englewood Back to School Parade

Noon

Ogden park

Will close Halsted between Garfield and 63rd/ 63rd between Halsted and Racine/Racine between 63rd and 65th

https://dispartilaw.com/englewood-back-to-school-parade/#jump

Hoops in the Hood

Basketball tournament in Grant Park

Free

An event for teens that promotes peace

Participants must register

Closes Balbo between Columbus and Lake Shore Dr.

10-3

https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/hoops-hood-grant

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago Air and Water Show

Daredevil pilots, parachute teams, jets flying in formation, an air/sea rescue demonstration, and military planes.

Free

10-3

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_air_and_watershow.html

Pilsen Fest

Great music lineup, 40 local arts and crafts vendors, 12 authors, kids corner, food vendors.

18th st and Blue Island Ave.

Free

12-10

http://www.pilsenfestchicago.com/

Sangria Festival Chicago

Multiple flavors of Sangria, food vendors, live music, flamenco dancers

Humboldt Park

No food or pets allowed

Admission: $17.55 (with tasting $38.77)

12-10

https://www.sangriafestivalchicago.com/

Body Mind and Spirit Expo

Presentations and vendors related to alternative health and psychic powers

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Skokie

$14 admission

Sat 10-7 Sun 10-6

http://www.bmse.net/bmseweb/event/eventhome.php?eid=285

Malott Japanese Garden Summer Festival

10-3

Listen to taiko drum and koto harp music, hear folktales, kids activities, watch a tea ceremony.

Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe.

Free

https://www.chicagobotanic.org/calendar/event/malott_japanese_garden_summer_festival

SUNDAY

India Independence Day Parade