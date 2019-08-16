Video: Weekend Warning – for Air and Water Show weekend

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show! And, it’s just one of the events in Chicago this weekend. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans are, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

 

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

  • Friday:Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Alisa Weilerstein
  • Saturday: Laurie Berkner..Perlman plays Bruch

Little Italy Festa/Gelato Fest

  • Food, several stages featuring live entertainment, quality merchandise from Italy, cultural attractions
  • Taylor closed between Ashland and Racine

Glenwood Ave. Arts Fest

  • Cobblestone Jam (Fri) and weeknd artists’ market with two stages of music
  • Rogers Park
  • Morse closed between Greenview and Wayne
  • Glenwood closed between Farwell and Morse
  • Free
  • Fri 6-10 Sat 11-9 Sun 11-7
  • http://www.glenwoodave.org/

Evanston Art and Big Fork Festival

Edison Park Fest

  • Food, beer, live music, kids area, family stage
  • Donation
  • Oshkosh closed between Olmsted and Northwest Hwy
  • Olmsted closed between Ozark and Oliphant
  • Oliphant closed between Avondale and Northwest Hwy
  • Fri 5-10:30 Sat 11-10:30 Sun 11-10
  • http://www.edisonparkfest.org/

Armenian Fest 2019

St. Helen Catholic School Carnival

PGA Tournament at Medinah Country Club

  • The BMW Championship
  • Remote parking with shuttle service is available at Stratford Square Ma;; in Bloomingdale, must be prepaid.
  • Metra Milwaukee West trains stop at Medinah
  • Medinah closed between Lake and Foster
  • Ticket prices vary
  • https://bmwchampionshipusa.com/2019-tickets/

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Stamp and Scrapbook Expo

SATURDAY

I Am Fest

Chicago Caribbean Carnivale

Oak Park Micro Brew Review

Divine Nine 5k

Englewood Back to School Parade

Hoops in the Hood

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago Air and Water Show

Pilsen Fest

  • Great music lineup, 40 local arts and crafts vendors, 12 authors, kids corner, food vendors.
  • 18th st and Blue Island Ave.
  • Free
  • 12-10
  • http://www.pilsenfestchicago.com/

Sangria Festival Chicago

  • Multiple flavors of Sangria, food vendors, live music, flamenco dancers
  • Humboldt Park
  • No food or pets allowed
  • Admission: $17.55 (with tasting $38.77)
  • 12-10
  • https://www.sangriafestivalchicago.com/

Body Mind and Spirit Expo

Malott Japanese Garden Summer Festival

SUNDAY

India Independence Day Parade

