× Vic’s Picks 8.16.19 | Van Morrison and Chuck Berry

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic’s shares his thoughts on the Chuck Berry compilation album The Great 28 and Van Morrison’s dreamy and experimental sophomore effort, Astral Weeks.

Listen every week and follow Vic’s journey on Instagram.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)