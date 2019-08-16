× The Opening Bell 8/16/19: Could Your Portfolio Handle a 20% Drop?

Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) is back from a short hiatus to check in on one of the most eventful weeks in the market. Steve Grzanich and Paul checked in on the top layer factors and underlying factors that are shaking things up with the market and started asking the important questions about portfolios in a recession. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) shared the updated from United Airlines tightening their restrictions on pilots and consuming alcohol before a flight an Hong Kong protests impacting global airlines after an airport shut down earlier in the week.