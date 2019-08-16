× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.16.19: Livestream gamer Aaron Travis, Pet Expert Steve Dale, Fun Things to do, and the Bright Side of Life

John Williams invites you to join him in celebrating National Joke Day. Then, popular livestream video gamer Aaron Travis joins the show to talk about what shifted him to the gaming industry, and what made his gaming so popular. Certified Animal Behavior Consultant Steve Dale also joins the show to talk about a law he initiated, which Governor Pritzker signed last week, and the danger of green algae to your dogs’ health. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you Fun Things To Do This Weekend and the Bright Side of Life.