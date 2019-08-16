× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.16.19: Roe Made Kevin Do What?!

The Steve Cochran Morning Show crew finally made it to Friday! After getting some DIY advice from “Mr. Fix It” Lou Manfredini, Steve chats with former coworker, Joe Walsh, about the piece he wrote for the New York Times. Adam Hoge checks in from New York to preview the Bears second preseason game against the Giants. Dean calls in for today’s edition of “More On Entertainment”. Later on, former producer, Kevin Powell, talks about the incredible experience he had yesterday when he went skydiving. They wrap the show with the director of Marketing for Chicago Harbors, Enza Montanta, who talks about how to stay safe during the Air & Water Show this weekend.