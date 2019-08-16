× Star Wars Myth Busting & Rumor Reaction

Some wild rumors erupted this week claiming George Lucas still owns the rights for STAR WARS characters he created and Disney is sending him checks to use them. We wade through the rumors and present a case that we hope determines whether or not these reports are valid. We got our first look at the second and final season of STAR WARS RESISTANCE in a new trailer that dropped this week. We discuss some of the highlights and info revealed. And is a well-known actor from ABC’s THE GOLDBERGS appearing in THE RISE OF SKYWALKER? The answer is YES and we will tell you who it is! We look forward to STAR WARS announcements potentially coming next weekend at D23, including confirmation of a KENOBI series on Disney+ starring Ewan McGregor. Plus, more on the definition of “Lucasian”, a Rancho Obi-Wan update, and Jimmy Mac’s Artoo vs BB-8 Facebook debate.