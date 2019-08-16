× President Trump wants Greenland, Illinois GOP’s new logo and birthday jeans!

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include President Trump allegedly asking aides about acquiring Greenland, pickpocket numbers rising in Chicago, the former Michigan Avenue Apple store being considered for a marijuana dispensary, Alderman Burke being able to secure huge tax refunds for rental car garages at Midway Airport, the Illinois GOP getting a new logo, the Bears taking on the Giants in New Jersey, the Cubs suffering a devastating loss to the Phillies, the Sox losing to the Angels, Tiger Woods golfing in town and Justin receiving jeans for his birthday!