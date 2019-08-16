× Jim Peterik plays on – He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about The Ides of March’s 55th anniversary and performs a new song

Bill and Wendy chat with rock star Jim Peterik of the Ides of March! Jim talks about the band’s new album “Play On”, their 55th anniversary, and he performs “Blue Storm Rising” from their new album.

