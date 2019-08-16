How to Use Influencers Without Feeling Like You’re Throwing Your Money Away
For anyone over the age of 17, contemplating not just the functions of these platforms but how people are actually using them — and how that fits in with your business — is enough to put (more) gray hairs on your head. And yet ignoring them is not an option: it’s evolve or die. Fortunately, Corbett Drummey, a long time Technori guest, has got the game manual that can help you navigate around those potential slip-ups. Corbett is the CEO of Popular Pays, a platform designed to help brands connect with content creators who can give them that much-needed social media presence without adding undue stress.