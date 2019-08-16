× Global Airlines Adjust To Hong Kong Protests

Earlier in the week, the protest going on in Hong Kong made their way to the airport, resulting in protesters shutting down the facilities. Steve Grzanich caught up with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) to talk about how much this impacted airlines around the world. Brian also discussed United Airlines adjusting their rules for pilots drinking before a flight and Southwest Airlines is increasing their footprint in Denver – one of the more popular destinations in the U.S.