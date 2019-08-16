US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Former Republican member of Congress from Illinois: Trump Needs a Primary Challenge
Joe Walsh is a former republican congressman, who hosts a nationally syndicated talk show. He recently tweeted out an apology for any role he played in helping get Donald Trump elected as the president of the United States. He wrote an op-ed for the New York Times that went into more detail about how his views of President Trump have changed from before the election to today.