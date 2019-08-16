× Extension 720 with Jon Hansen: Hoops in the Hood, Air and Water Show and Woodstock anniversary

Tonight on Extension 720 with Jon Hansen (who is filling in for a birthday-ing Justin Kaufmann): If you’ve been near downtown this week you know it’s Air & Water Show time! Jon talks to Royal Air Force Red Arrows Flight Lieutenant Alicia Mason about being part of the iconic aerobatic team. We tell you all about the Hoops in the Hoods program and the cross-city tournament taking place tomorrow. Blockbuster Blake remembers the late Peter Fonda. Also, it’s the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and Mark Rice was there! Jon talks to Mark about being at the legendary music festival.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.