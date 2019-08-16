× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Netflix’s “Mindhunter” is back for Season 2

It’s Friday, so what’s new on TV? Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the show to discuss all the biggest stories from the world of television. This week, “Mindhunter” returns for season 2 on Netflix. He also tells us about some new shows including the Danny McBride series, “The Righteous Gemstones”, “Why Women Kill” on CBS All Access, Netflix’s “American Factory”, and much more.

