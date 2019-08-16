× Comedian & Local Treasure Vince Maranto

Bill and Wendy speak with comedian and local treasure Vince Maranto! Bill and Wendy catch up with their buddy old pal. They talk about his longstanding career in comedy, working at Zanies, and he also explains how he became the inspiration for the Vince Maranto character on CBS’s Mike and Molly!

