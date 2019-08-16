× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.16.19: Jim Peterik is in the building

It’s the greatest day of the week. FRIDAY. Bill and Wendy get the show underway with rock star Jim Peterik of the Ides of March.! Jim talks about the band’s new album “Play On”, their 55th anniversary, and he performs “Blue Storm Rising” from their new album. Then, Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com, brings us all the biggest stories from the world of television. Also, how often do you change your underpants? According to a survey by undergarment maker Tommy John, most Americans are NOT changing them as often as you think.

