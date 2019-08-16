Actress and musician Lisa Zane talks about her acting career and new musical project Flapunco

Posted 6:15 AM, August 16, 2019, by

Nick Digilio and Lisa Zane

Chicago’s very own Lisa Zane joins Nick Digilio live in-studio to talk about her long and varied acting career and her exciting, eclectic experiments in music including her latest band, Flapunco.

See Lisa perform with Flapunco on Saturday, August 17th at 11pm as part of Yippiefest at the Prop Theatre (3502 N Elston Ave).

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.