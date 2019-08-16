× Actress and musician Lisa Zane talks about her acting career and new musical project Flapunco

Chicago’s very own Lisa Zane joins Nick Digilio live in-studio to talk about her long and varied acting career and her exciting, eclectic experiments in music including her latest band, Flapunco.

See Lisa perform with Flapunco on Saturday, August 17th at 11pm as part of Yippiefest at the Prop Theatre (3502 N Elston Ave).

